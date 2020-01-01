Here at PicMonkey, Halloween is one of our favorite holidays. Not only is it a time for candy eating, pumpkin carving, leaf peeping, and costume creating, it’s also a time for sprucing up your social feeds and websites.

That’s why we’ve made a whole bunch of fabulous Halloween templates (designed by professionals!) for you to use both online and in real life. With PicMonkey Halloween templates, you can create images that are scary and ghoulish, amazing and autumnal, and fun and fancy-free.

Choose a template you like and customize it to create a Halloween party invitation. Or maybe you want to make an advertisement for a special fall sale. Perhaps what you really want to do is send some Halloween wishes to your friends and family. The sky’s the limit! So get your best Dracula costume on and start creating incredible images today with our Halloween templates!