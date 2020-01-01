  1. PicMonkey Templates
Halloween

Celebrate the best of autumn—from falling leaves to carving pumpkins to spooky parties—with our Halloween templates.
Halloween Pumpkins
Spooky Treats
Trick or Treat Sale Event
Spooky Mocktails
Pubhouse 10K Run
Halloween Run 10K
Night of Fright
Masquerade Makeup
10K Zombie Run
Ghosts & Ghouls
Creepy Halloween Treats
Party in the Patch
It's Costume Time
Best Pumpkin Patches
Owl-O-Ween Party
Pumpkin Guts
Tricks & Treats
Happy Howl-Ooo-Weenie
Couples Costume Party
Halloween Masquerade
Witches Tea Party
Halloween Treats
Just Booze No Boos
Halloween Party Drinks
Here for the Boos
Howlin' at the Moonlight
Booze & Boos
Frightful & Delightful
Pumpkin Carving Contest
Halloween Florals
Get into the spirit of Halloween

Here at PicMonkey, Halloween is one of our favorite holidays. Not only is it a time for candy eating, pumpkin carving, leaf peeping, and costume creating, it’s also a time for sprucing up your social feeds and websites.

That’s why we’ve made a whole bunch of fabulous Halloween templates (designed by professionals!) for you to use both online and in real life. With PicMonkey Halloween templates, you can create images that are scary and ghoulish, amazing and autumnal, and fun and fancy-free.

Choose a template you like and customize it to create a Halloween party invitation. Or maybe you want to make an advertisement for a special fall sale. Perhaps what you really want to do is send some Halloween wishes to your friends and family. The sky’s the limit! So get your best Dracula costume on and start creating incredible images today with our Halloween templates!

