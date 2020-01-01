Dads come in all stripes, and so do our Father’s Day card templates. Use them to create a card that will make him chuckle, smile, or remember the kid you were before you scratched his car. Ah, those were the days.

We’ve got the Father’s Day templates to help you make a card that’s cute, sentimental, or even funny, but don’t expect us to compete with his dad jokes. At best, we might be able to help him slowly get over his irrational fear of speed bumps.

Send your designer-crafted, you-personalized template over to a printer, or if you’ve got more of an eco-dad, send that beauty over in an email. Or post it on the Facebook timeline he never checks, so that at least everyone else knows how much you care.