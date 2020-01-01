Valentine's Day Card Maker
Make stunning designs with PicMonkey's Valentine's Day card maker. You'll be amazed at what you can create — no design skills required.
Easily design a Valentine's Day card with our templates
PicMonkey's Valentine's Day card maker is easy to use. Our designer-crafted templates are super simple to customize and make your own.
How to make a Valentine's Day card
Choose a Valentine's Day card design that you like from PicMonkey’s templates.
Replace photos with your own or from our stock photo library.
Replace text with your own, and customize color, size, and text effects.
Export or share to all your social channels.
Create with graphics
We’ve got thousands of awesome graphics in a multitude of styles, shapes, and sizes that you can use to create designs that will get noticed.
Create with stock photos
We’ve got tons of gorgeous, authentic stock photos taken by some of the best photographers in the world that you can use to create a truly unique image.
Making Valentine's Day cards in PicMonkey
Valentine’s Day cards come in all shapes and sizes: Some are crafted from construction paper and doilies. Others feature fancy-schmancy cardstock and make you wonder when the price of greeting cards went up to $10. And then there’s our personal favorite: the photo card, of course. It’s personal, letting you share your favorite lovey-dovey memories, and best of all it’s specially made by you for the one you love.