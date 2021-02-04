Galentine's Day might be a made-up holiday that started on a (legendary) TV show, but that doesn't make it any less lovable. The fact that it's become an ongoing annual tradition for scores of women friends in just a few years shows exactly how strong is female friendship—while also giving our BFF group another excuse to cheers to sisterhood.

So this Februrary 13th celebrate your glowing goddess iridescent mermaid friends with a special card or social post to show just how much they mean to you. We have the templates to get your Galentine's Day greeting going, and we'll show you some ideas for how to use them.

Spell out your love with letter set graphics

Does your main gal love stationery, motivational posters, and text-based art? Spell out your fondness with letter graphics that will capture her heart. Arrange these alphabetical beauties into a message like on the card above—try floral letter graphics, mylar balloon letter graphics, cool block letter graphics, or choose another set that speaks to you.

Find all these graphics in the Letter Sets category

Something to love about our graphics is that almost all of them have changeable colors AND they're vectors, meaning you can resize them without losing quality. Explore all of our thousands of graphics in the graphics library.

Put your best BFF selfie in a Galentine's card

Put your favorite selfie with your BFF in a Galentine's Day card template

There is totally such a thing as two pretty best friends and you have the receipts to prove it. Find your favorite BFF selfie and drop it in a card template, it's easy-peasy. Did you know that you can import your pics directly from Instagram into PicMonkey? Heck yes, girl! In the PicMonkey editor, just go to Add image, then select Instagram. You'll be prompted to connect your account, then you can scroll until you find the right image to use in a card template.

Make your own Galentine's Day photo collage card with this template—just swap in your own pics!

Too many pics (or too many friends) to choose just one? No problemo—make a collage of your faves using the Collage tool. Choose from loads of various layouts, all with flexible cells and customizable borders. You can even add text or graphics to your Galentine's photo collage card, making an extra-special keepsake cuz we know you're extra, so don't bother trying to hide it.

Grab virtual drinks with your Galentine

Customize this Galentine's Day card template and make it your own

Goddess knows that virtual happy hours with our best friends have helped keep us sane recently. Plan a special cocktail hour to celebrate Galentine's Day this February 13th and send out a cute invite.

Design tip: To get the "girlfriends in a glass" look use the Background Remover tool on a photo, leaving just the two of you behind. Position your backgroundless pic on a stock photo of a margarita, martini, negroni—whatever's your pleasure. PicMonkey subscriptions include millions of royalty-free stock photos and videos!

An invite can be as simple as a smattering of graphics and some text on a colored background. We love this sassy, feminine purple-pink Be Mine set which you'll find in the Holidays graphics category.

Moms and sisters are Galentines too

Use our old-skool film frame or Polaroid frame graphics to create a sweet Galentine's Day card for your momma or sis

If you're blessed with a family-as-friends situation in your life, then Galentine's Day is a perfect time to celebrate your mom, sister, cousin, auntie, or gramma. Sending a sweet and simple card via text or email will definitely make their day.

We're very fond of our Frame graphics which let you give a photo an extra bit of visual interest or nostalgia in the case of our Polaroid frame graphics or film strip frame graphics.

Make this coupon template your own for Galentine's Day

IDK who needs to hear this but sometimes the gift of just hanging out together in a video call with a faraway someone you love is the best present of all. Also make it an online shopping spree and you've got yourself a fun afternoon with your sis across the country.

No matter how you celebrate, we're wishing a Happy Galentine's Day to you and your besties. xo