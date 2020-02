Not all designs need a frame around them, but when they do, PicMonkey has the perfect frame vector for you.

Frame vectors are a handy way to bring some much-needed emphasis to your designs. They can also provide an important finishing touch, or give your images the attention they deserve.

We have shape cutout frames, simple edge frames, museum quality frames and more. And you can pick the thickness, color and everything else to make your design the best it can be.