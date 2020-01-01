PicMonkey Graphics

Sometimes, you need to place text in your image to provide explanation, information or labeling so the viewer has a better understanding of what you’re trying to say. But just throwing letters and words onto your designs can look sloppy.

That’s why PicMonkey banner vectors are so amazing. You can first place a banner vector in your design, and then put your text on top of it. That way, your text has a happy place to sit and is more integrated into the overall design.

PicMonkey banner vectors come in a wide variety of shapes, sizes, styles and colors, so be sure to riffle through all of them before choosing!