We love photographs as much as the next person, but sometimes, you can take a design to a whole new level with a well-done illustration.

Illustrations offer a different kind of feel than photography or vector graphics. They have that hand-drawn feel, as if you pulled out your pen, pencil, marker or chalk and sketched out an illustration right then and there.

Best of all, PicMonkey’s got a veritable treasure chest of illustrations, all here to make your designs the best they can be!