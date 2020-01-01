PicMonkey Graphics

Take a look at the world around you and you’re sure to see a pattern. They’re in nature, architecture, stores and streets. Patterns can be soothing and pleasant, or discordant and wild. But no matter what, they’re always interesting to look at.

PicMonkey patterns can be used as a background for your design, or can be added to individual graphics or design elements. They come in a variety of styles and categories, including abstract, glitter, botanical and retro.

You’ll have a blast playing around with our patterns and seeing what they can do for your creations. Check them out in the PicMonkey Editor under the Textures tab and go nuts!