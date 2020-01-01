FeaturesPricingPrint

Patterns

There’s nothing more pleasing than a pattern. Add one to your design and make your imagery sing!
PicMonkey Graphics
All Graphics
Trio of Dots
Trio of Hearts
Looped Texture
Ribbed Texture
Sprinkle of Crosses
Irregular Bars
Pointed Texture
Scattered Splatter
Dripped Splatter
Connected Texture
Sprinkle of Cubes
Random Dotted Bar
Hourglass Texture
Stippled Texture
Square Texture
Hatch Mark Texture
Spritzed Splatter
Plain Dotted Bar
Arrow Texture
Mizzled Splatter
Offset Crosses
Aggregated Texture
Condensed Splatter
Undulating Postmark
Coarse Splatter
Patterns are the wallpaper of design

Take a look at the world around you and you’re sure to see a pattern. They’re in nature, architecture, stores and streets. Patterns can be soothing and pleasant, or discordant and wild. But no matter what, they’re always interesting to look at.

PicMonkey patterns can be used as a background for your design, or can be added to individual graphics or design elements. They come in a variety of styles and categories, including abstract, glitter, botanical and retro.

You’ll have a blast playing around with our patterns and seeing what they can do for your creations. Check them out in the PicMonkey Editor under the Textures tab and go nuts!

