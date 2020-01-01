PicMonkey Graphics

When’s the last time you’ve seen a text without emoji? Can you imagine what your life would be like without one of those handy little illustrations to express your thoughts?

Emoji have revolutionized the way we communicate, so it makes sense that you’d want to add them to your imagery and designs. But why do we love emoji so much? Because they can say a whole lot in a small amount of space with just a modicum of effort.

So next time you want to express an emotion—from joy to sorrow, exasperation to jubilation, anger to affection—consider the emoji! You’ll find a whole bunch of emoji that you’ve never seen before in the PicMonkey Editor.