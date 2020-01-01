PicMonkey Graphics

You’ve heard it said that a picture is worth a thousand words. Well, that goes for symbols, too! In fact, you could probably say TWO thousand words with a symbol, depending on the symbol of course.

Designers often rely on symbols to get across information, ideas and meaning quickly and efficiently, so you’ll see them everywhere—both online and IRL. But symbols are also great for more aesthetic purposes, if you want to add some mystery or style to your imagery.

So when you’re feeling the need for a great symbol, be sure to check out PicMonkey’s awesome selection of symbols.