Don’t be an outlaw! Use one of PicMonkey’s copyright symbols and let people know when you’re using copyrighted material.
PicMonkey Graphics
All Graphics
Copyright Mark
Rounded Copyright
Solid Copyright
Sparse Copyright
Round Copyright
Lanky Copyright
Massive Copyright
Serif Copyright
Bold Copyright
Light Copyright
Blocky Copyright
Roman Copyright
Regular Copyright

Always obey the law

We here at PicMonkey not only want to help you create amazing, eye-popping designs, we also want to make sure you always stay within the law. That’s why we’re offering copyright symbols for your designs.

Copyright symbols are an easy (and totally legal!) way to acknowledge that you’re using copyrighted material. It’s important to use them properly so you can give credit where credit is due.

So if you decide to use something that belongs to someone else, grab a PicMonkey copyright symbol and always stay on the up and up.

