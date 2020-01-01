PicMonkey Graphics

FeaturesPricingPrint

You can wrap up your design like a fabulous gift with a PicMonkey ribbon vector. They’re great for adding text or a bit of festiveness.
Tie it up with a bow

You can tie a yellow ribbon around the old oak tree, or you can use one of our cool ribbon vectors to add a touch of whimsy or class to your designs.

Ribbon vectors can be used solely for decorative purposes, or you can use them as a way to add text to your designs. Just place the ribbon vector where you want your words to go and apply the text on top of the ribbon.

We have ribbon vectors that are stiff and strong, as well as those that are softer and more malleable. We also have ribbon vectors with clean, even lines and some with rougher, sketchier edges.

