Valentine’s Day is for lovers. But it’s also a great time for businesses to highlight their Valentine’s Day promotions. If you sell a product that’s relevant to the holiday (perfume, jewelry, apparel), it’s a good idea to take this opportunity to market to potential customers with your LOVEly deals and sales.

If your products or services don’t exactly jibe with the V-Day vibe (sporting goods, hardware, pet food), you can still engage with your audience with ads and posts that wish them a Happy Valentine’s Day. Whatever route you take, PicMonkey has the templates you need to create Valentine’s Day ads and social media posts that’ll win people’s hearts.

Promote a sale and show customer love

Most people are tired of the same old thing when it comes to giving on V-Day (chocolates, flowers, overpriced prix fixe meals) and are always looking for new ideas. If you sell products or services that are the right fit for a Valentine’s Day gift, consider putting them on sale for this popular holiday. Our ad templates are all professionally designed—so they look fabulous—and fully customizable—so you’ll be able to switch them up with your product photos and key information quickly and easily.

Offer ideas for men’s Valentine’s Day gifts

Oftentimes, much of the focus is on women’s gifts for Valentine’s Day. But if you have a great gift idea for men, you can capture a massive potential market. Try going against the grain and put together a Valentine’s Day ad campaign directed towards female customers who are buying for the men in their lives. Our templates can be used for Instagram posts, Facebook ads, Pinterest pins, and anything else you can think of.

Capture the jewelry market on Valentine’s Day

Turn on your radio or TV during the weeks before Valentine’s Day and you’re sure to hear and see a barrage of ads for jewelry, especially engagement rings. While you might not be able to compete with the Zales and Kay Jewelers of the world, if you’re a small business selling any type of jewelry, there’s room for you in this vast marketplace.

Engage your audience with V-Day social posts

You don’t have to sell a Valentine’s Day-worthy product or service to get involved in the run-up to the big day. No matter what kind of business you run, take this time to put up an engaging social post, such as a V-Day quiz, unusual date ideas, or imaginative gift ideas. Anything that gets people into the romantic spirit will be a big win for your business.