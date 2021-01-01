Bookmark Maker
Make stunning designs with PicMonkey's bookmark maker. You'll be amazed at what you can create—no design skills required.
How to make bookmarks
Start with a bookmark design in PicMonkey templates. Or start with a blank canvas.
Replace text and graphics with your own or add from PicMonkey's massive library.
Tweak color, size, and effects to match your brand.
Export or share to all your social channels.
Why use PicMonkey for design and photo editing?
Our easy and intuitive tools allow you to start editing photos and creating spectacular designs immediately, no matter your skill level.
Start with a professionally designed template or take advantage of our high-powered tools to make custom images from scratch.
Get everything you need to create fabulous images for one low subscription price, with no one-off purchases or hidden costs.
Create with graphics
We’ve got thousands of awesome graphics in a multitude of styles, shapes, and sizes that you can use to create designs that will get noticed.
Free stock photos & videos
Choose from millions of free stock photos and videos to customize your design—accessible right from the PicMonkey editor. You’re sure to find a beautiful, authentic image that’s just right for your needs.
Everything you need to create epic content:
Make stunning designs with PicMonkey's bookmark maker
Bookmarks are the unsung heroes of literature, saving readers countless hours of page turning. Really? Countless hours? Yes! Think about it -- a couple seconds each day for an entire year? Time wasted. More importantly, bookmarks can be a fun marketing tool for indie authors. Why not use awesomely designed bookmarks as a lead magnet? Or maybe a free gift to loyal readers? PicMonkey has a ton of unique bookmark templates to choose from, making the creation process as easy as can be!