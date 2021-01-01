Bookmark Maker

Bookmarks are the unsung heroes of literature, saving readers countless hours of page turning. Really? Countless hours? Yes! Think about it -- a couple seconds each day for an entire year? Time wasted. More importantly, bookmarks can be a fun marketing tool for indie authors. Why not use awesomely designed bookmarks as a lead magnet? Or maybe a free gift to loyal readers? PicMonkey has a ton of unique bookmark templates to choose from, making the creation process as easy as can be!