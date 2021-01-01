Cover Art Maker
Make stunning designs with PicMonkey's cover art maker. You'll be amazed at what you can create—no design skills required.
How to make cover art
Start with a cover art design in PicMonkey templates. Or start with a blank canvas.
Replace text and graphics with your own or add from PicMonkey's massive library.
Tweak color, size, and effects to match your brand.
Export, print, or share.
Why use PicMonkey for design and photo editing?
Our easy and intuitive tools allow you to start editing photos and creating spectacular designs immediately, no matter your skill level.
Start with a professionally designed template or take advantage of our high-powered tools to make custom images from scratch.
Get everything you need to create fabulous images for one low subscription price, with no one-off purchases or hidden costs.
Create with graphics
We’ve got thousands of awesome graphics in a multitude of styles, shapes, and sizes that you can use to create designs that will get noticed.
Free stock photos & videos
Choose from millions of free stock photos and videos to customize your design—accessible right from the PicMonkey editor. You’re sure to find a beautiful, authentic image that’s just right for your needs.
Everything you need to create epic content:
Make stunning designs with PicMonkey's cover art maker
Take your music career to the next level with PicMonkey’s album cover design tools. Gold, platinum, multi-platinum...the almighty diamond? Those distinctions might largely hinge on the sound within, but don’t discount the impact of a uniquely designed cover. We’ll help with this, giving you what you need to let creativity fly on more than just the staff. Pair your music with the colors, shapes, images, and patterns that represent it best.