Guide to the Color Tangerine

Dive deep into the color tangerine. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Tangerine
#F28500
Tangerine color codes

Nail the exact color tangerine in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#F28500
RGBr: 242, g: 133, b: 0
HSLh: 33°, s: 100%, l: 47%
HSVh: 33°, s: 100%, v: 95%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 45%, y: 100%, k: 5%

Tangerine color palettes

Complementary

#F28500
#006DF2
Split Complementary

#00E6F2
#F28500
#0C00F2
Triadic

#F28500
#00F285
#8500F2
Tetradic

#F2006D
#F28500
#00F285
#006DF2
Analogous

#F2006D
#F20C00
#F28500
#E6F200
#6DF200
Monochromatic

#723F00
#B26200
#F28500
#FFA333
#FFC072
Colors similar to tangerine

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color tangerine in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, tangerine is made of 95% red, 52% green, and 0% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 45% magenta, 100% yellow, 5% black.

Explore more orange colors

See more orange colors
Red Orange
#FF5349
Salmon
#FA8072
Burnt Sienna
#E97451
Orange
#FF681F
Apricot
#FBCEB1
Burnt Orange
#CC5500
Cinnamon
#D2691E
Dark Orange
#FF8C00
Tangerine
#F28500
Yellow Orange
#FFAE42
Champagne
#F7E7CE
Desert Sun
#C98D26
Bright Orange
#FFA500
Peach
#FFE5B4

