Guide to the Color Salmon

Dive deep into the color salmon. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Salmon
#FA8072
Salmon color codes

Nail the exact color salmon in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#FA8072
RGBr: 250, g: 128, b: 114
HSLh: 6°, s: 93%, l: 71%
HSVh: 6°, s: 54%, v: 98%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 49%, y: 54%, k: 2%

Salmon color palettes

Complementary

#FA8072
#72ECFA
Split Complementary

#72FAC4
#FA8072
#72A8FA
Triadic

#FA8072
#72FA80
#8072FA
Tetradic

#FA72EC
#FA8072
#72FA80
#72ECFA
Analogous

#FA72EC
#FA72A8
#FA8072
#FAC472
#ECFA72
Monochromatic

#A71606
#E41F08
#F84934
#FA8072
#FCB7B0
Colors similar to salmon

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color salmon in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, salmon is made of 98% red, 50% green, and 45% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 49% magenta, 54% yellow, 2% black.

Explore more orange colors

Red Orange
#FF5349
Salmon
#FA8072
Burnt Sienna
#E97451
Orange
#FF681F
Apricot
#FBCEB1
Burnt Orange
#CC5500
Cinnamon
#D2691E
Dark Orange
#FF8C00
Tangerine
#F28500
Yellow Orange
#FFAE42
Champagne
#F7E7CE
Desert Sun
#C98D26
Bright Orange
#FFA500
Peach
#FFE5B4

