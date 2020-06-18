Colors > Pink > Blush Pink

Guide to the Color Blush Pink

Dive deep into the color blush pink. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Blush Pink
#FE828C
Blush pink color codes

Nail the exact color blush pink in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#FE828C
RGBr: 254, g: 130, b: 140
HSLh: 355°, s: 98%, l: 75%
HSVh: 355°, s: 49%, v: 100%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 49%, y: 45%, k: 0%

Blush pink color palettes

Complementary

#FE828C
#82FEF4
Split Complementary

#82FEB6
#FE828C
#82CAFE
Triadic

#FE828C
#8CFE82
#828CFE
Tetradic

#F482FE
#FE828C
#8CFE82
#82FEF4
Analogous

#F482FE
#FE82CA
#FE828C
#FEB682
#FEF482
Monochromatic

#BF0211
#FD0418
#FD4352
#FE828C
#FFC1C6
Colors similar to blush pink

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color blush pink in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, blush pink is made of 100% red, 51% green, and 55% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 49% magenta, 45% yellow, 0% black.

Explore more pink colors

Baby Pink
#F4C2C2
Rose Quartz
#F7CAC9
Tiger Lily
#DB8780
Melon
#FDBCB4
Scallop Seashell
#F7D6D0
Coral
#FF7F50
Dusty Rose
#DCAE96
Fuchsia
#FF00FF
Hot Pink
#FF69B4
Rose
#FF007F
Rosewater
#EDAEC0
Rose Red
#FF033E
Pink
#FFC0CB
Rose Gold
#B76E79
Light Pink
#FFB6C1
Watermelon
#FD4659
