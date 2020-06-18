Colors > Pink > Dusty Rose

Guide to the Color Dusty Rose

Dive deep into the color dusty rose. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Dusty Rose
#DCAE96
Dusty rose color codes

Nail the exact color dusty rose in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#DCAE96
RGBr: 220, g: 174, b: 150
HSLh: 21°, s: 50%, l: 73%
HSVh: 21°, s: 32%, v: 86%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 21%, y: 32%, k: 14%

Dusty rose color palettes

Complementary

#DCAE96
#96C4DC
Split Complementary

#96DCD1
#DCAE96
#96A1DC
Triadic

#DCAE96
#96DCAE
#AE96DC
Tetradic

#DC96C4
#DCAE96
#96DCAE
#96C4DC
Analogous

#DC96C4
#DC96A1
#DCAE96
#DCD196
#C4DC96
Monochromatic

#864B2D
#B6663D
#CC8966
#DCAE96
#ECD3C6
Colors similar to dusty rose

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color dusty rose in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, dusty rose is made of 86% red, 68% green, and 59% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 21% magenta, 32% yellow, 14% black.

Explore more pink colors

Baby Pink
#F4C2C2
Rose Quartz
#F7CAC9
Tiger Lily
#DB8780
Melon
#FDBCB4
Scallop Seashell
#F7D6D0
Coral
#FF7F50
Dusty Rose
#DCAE96
Fuchsia
#FF00FF
Hot Pink
#FF69B4
Rose
#FF007F
Rosewater
#EDAEC0
Rose Red
#FF033E
Pink
#FFC0CB
Rose Gold
#B76E79
Light Pink
#FFB6C1
Watermelon
#FD4659
Blush Pink
#FE828C

