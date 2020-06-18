Colors > Brown > Sand Dollar

Guide to the Color Sand Dollar

Dive deep into the color sand dollar. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Sand Dollar
#C2B280
Sand dollar color codes

Nail the exact color sand dollar in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#C2B280
RGBr: 194, g: 178, b: 128
HSLh: 45°, s: 35%, l: 63%
HSVh: 45°, s: 34%, v: 76%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 8%, y: 34%, k: 24%

Sand dollar color palettes

Complementary

#C2B280
#8090C2
Split Complementary

#80B1C2
#C2B280
#9180C2
Triadic

#C2B280
#80C2B2
#B280C2
Tetradic

#C28090
#C2B280
#80C2B2
#8090C2
Analogous

#C28090
#C29180
#C2B280
#B1C280
#90C280
Monochromatic

#584D2A
#83733F
#AD9855
#C2B280
#D7CCAB
Colors similar to sand dollar

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color sand dollar in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, sand dollar is made of 76% red, 70% green, and 50% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 8% magenta, 34% yellow, 24% black.

Explore more brown colors

Carafe
#362624
Terracotta
#E2725B
Taupe
#483C32
Nude
#E3BC9A
Brown
#964B00
Chocolate
#7B3F00
Tan
#D2B48C
Sand Dollar
#C2B280
Beige
#F5F5DC

