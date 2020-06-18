Colors > Brown > Carafe

Guide to the Color Carafe

Dive deep into the color carafe. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Carafe
#362624
Carafe color codes

Nail the exact color carafe in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#362624
RGBr: 54, g: 38, b: 36
HSLh: 7°, s: 20%, l: 18%
HSVh: 7°, s: 33%, v: 21%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 30%, y: 33%, k: 79%

Carafe color palettes

Complementary

#362624
#243436
Split Complementary

#24362F
#362624
#242B36
Triadic

#362624
#243626
#262436
Tetradic

#362434
#362624
#243626
#243436
Analogous

#362434
#36242B
#362624
#362F24
#343624
Monochromatic

#362624
#5C413D
#835C57
#A37B76
#BDA09C
Colors similar to carafe

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color carafe in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, carafe is made of 21% red, 15% green, and 14% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 30% magenta, 33% yellow, 79% black.

Explore more brown colors

See more brown colors
Carafe
#362624
Terracotta
#E2725B
Taupe
#483C32
Nude
#E3BC9A
Brown
#964B00
Chocolate
#7B3F00
Tan
#D2B48C
Sand Dollar
#C2B280
Beige
#F5F5DC

