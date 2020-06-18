Colors > Brown > Chocolate

Guide to the Color Chocolate

Dive deep into the color chocolate. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Chocolate
#7B3F00
Chocolate color codes

Nail the exact color chocolate in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#7B3F00
RGBr: 123, g: 63, b: 0
HSLh: 31°, s: 100%, l: 24%
HSVh: 31°, s: 100%, v: 48%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 49%, y: 100%, k: 52%

Chocolate color palettes

Complementary

#7B3F00
#003C7B
Split Complementary

#00797B
#7B3F00
#01007B
Triadic

#7B3F00
#007B3F
#3F007B
Tetradic

#7B003C
#7B3F00
#007B3F
#003C7B
Analogous

#7B003C
#7B0200
#7B3F00
#797B00
#3C7B00
Monochromatic

#3B1E00
#7B3F00
#BB6000
#FB8000
#FFA03B
Colors similar to chocolate

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color chocolate in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, chocolate is made of 48% red, 25% green, and 0% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 49% magenta, 100% yellow, 52% black.

