Guide to the Color Nude

Dive deep into the color nude. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Nude
#E3BC9A
Nude color codes

Nail the exact color nude in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#E3BC9A
RGBr: 227, g: 188, b: 154
HSLh: 28°, s: 57%, l: 75%
HSVh: 28°, s: 32%, v: 89%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 17%, y: 32%, k: 11%

Nude color palettes

Complementary

#E3BC9A
#9AC1E3
Split Complementary

#9AE3E1
#E3BC9A
#9A9CE3
Triadic

#E3BC9A
#9AE3BC
#BC9AE3
Tetradic

#E39AC1
#E3BC9A
#9AE3BC
#9AC1E3
Analogous

#E39AC1
#E39A9C
#E3BC9A
#E3E19A
#C1E39A
Monochromatic

#955B29
#C67A37
#D59B68
#E3BC9A
#F1DDCC
Colors similar to nude

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color nude in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, nude is made of 89% red, 74% green, and 60% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 17% magenta, 32% yellow, 11% black.

Explore more brown colors

Carafe
#362624
Terracotta
#E2725B
Taupe
#483C32
Nude
#E3BC9A
Brown
#964B00
Chocolate
#7B3F00
Tan
#D2B48C
Sand Dollar
#C2B280
Beige
#F5F5DC

