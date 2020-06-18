Colors > Brown > Tan

Guide to the Color Tan

Dive deep into the color tan. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Tan
#D2B48C
Click to copy hex code

Tan color codes

Nail the exact color tan in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#D2B48C
RGBr: 210, g: 180, b: 140
HSLh: 34°, s: 44%, l: 69%
HSVh: 34°, s: 33%, v: 82%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 14%, y: 33%, k: 18%

Tan color palettes

Complementary

#D2B48C
Click to copy
#8CAAD2
Click to copy

Split Complementary

#8CCDD2
Click to copy
#D2B48C
Click to copy
#918CD2
Click to copy

Triadic

#D2B48C
Click to copy
#8CD2B4
Click to copy
#B48CD2
Click to copy

Tetradic

#D28CAA
Click to copy
#D2B48C
Click to copy
#8CD2B4
Click to copy
#8CAAD2
Click to copy

Analogous

#D28CAA
Click to copy
#D2918C
Click to copy
#D2B48C
Click to copy
#CDD28C
Click to copy
#AAD28C
Click to copy

Monochromatic

#72542D
Click to copy
#A0763F
Click to copy
#C0965E
Click to copy
#D2B48C
Click to copy
#E4D2BA
Click to copy

Colors similar to tan

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color tan in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, tan is made of 82% red, 71% green, and 55% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 14% magenta, 33% yellow, 18% black.

Explore more brown colors

See more brown colors
Carafe
#362624
Terracotta
#E2725B
Taupe
#483C32
Nude
#E3BC9A
Brown
#964B00
Chocolate
#7B3F00
Tan
#D2B48C
Sand Dollar
#C2B280
Beige
#F5F5DC

Why use PicMonkey for your colorful designs?

Minimal learning curve

Our easy and intuitive tools allow you to start creating spectacular designs immediately, no matter your skill level.

Extensive feature set

Start with a professionally designed template or take advantage of our high-powered tools to make custom images from scratch.

So much for so little

Get everything you need to create fabulous images for one low price, with no one-off purchases or hidden costs.

See how PicMonkey can help you make pro designs

Design templatesStock photosGraphic shapesBackground eraserCloud storageBrand kitPhoto effectsText layouts

Ready to make something colorful? Put our design and photo editing tools to work for you.