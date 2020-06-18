Colors > Brown

Guide to the Color Brown

Dive deep into the color brown. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Brown
#964B00
Brown color codes

Nail the exact color brown in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#964B00
RGBr: 150, g: 75, b: 0
HSLh: 30°, s: 100%, l: 29%
HSVh: 30°, s: 100%, v: 59%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 50%, y: 100%, k: 41%

Brown color palettes

Complementary

#964B00
#004B96
Split Complementary

#009696
#964B00
#000096
Triadic

#964B00
#00964B
#4B0096
Tetradic

#96004B
#964B00
#00964B
#004B96
Analogous

#96004B
#960000
#964B00
#969600
#4B9600
Monochromatic

#562B00
#964B00
#D66B00
#FF8B17
#FFAB56
Colors similar to brown

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color brown in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, brown is made of 59% red, 29% green, and 0% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 50% magenta, 100% yellow, 41% black.

Explore more brown colors

Carafe
#362624
Terracotta
#E2725B
Taupe
#483C32
Nude
#E3BC9A
Brown
#964B00
Chocolate
#7B3F00
Tan
#D2B48C
Sand Dollar
#C2B280
Beige
#F5F5DC

