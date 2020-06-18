Colors > Orange > Burnt Orange

Guide to the Color Burnt Orange

Dive deep into the color burnt orange. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Burnt Orange
#CC5500
Burnt orange color codes

Nail the exact color burnt orange in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#CC5500
RGBr: 204, g: 85, b: 0
HSLh: 25°, s: 100%, l: 40%
HSVh: 25°, s: 100%, v: 80%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 58%, y: 100%, k: 20%

Burnt orange color palettes

Complementary

#CC5500
#0077CC
Split Complementary

#00CCBB
#CC5500
#0011CC
Triadic

#CC5500
#00CC55
#5500CC
Tetradic

#CC0077
#CC5500
#00CC55
#0077CC
Analogous

#CC0077
#CC0011
#CC5500
#CCBB00
#77CC00
Monochromatic

#4D2000
#8C3A00
#CC5500
#FF720D
#FF974D
Colors similar to burnt orange

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color burnt orange in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, burnt orange is made of 80% red, 33% green, and 0% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 58% magenta, 100% yellow, 20% black.

Explore more orange colors

See more orange colors
Red Orange
#FF5349
Salmon
#FA8072
Burnt Sienna
#E97451
Orange
#FF681F
Apricot
#FBCEB1
Burnt Orange
#CC5500
Cinnamon
#D2691E
Dark Orange
#FF8C00
Tangerine
#F28500
Yellow Orange
#FFAE42
Champagne
#F7E7CE
Desert Sun
#C98D26
Bright Orange
#FFA500
Peach
#FFE5B4

