If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, cinnamon is made of 82% red, 41% green, and 12% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 50% magenta, 86% yellow, 18% black.