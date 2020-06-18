Colors > Orange > Cinnamon

Guide to the Color Cinnamon

Dive deep into the color cinnamon. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Cinnamon
#D2691E
Cinnamon color codes

Nail the exact color cinnamon in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#D2691E
RGBr: 210, g: 105, b: 30
HSLh: 25°, s: 75%, l: 47%
HSVh: 25°, s: 86%, v: 82%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 50%, y: 86%, k: 18%

Cinnamon color palettes

Complementary

#D2691E
#1E87D2
Split Complementary

#1ED2C3
#D2691E
#1E2DD2
Triadic

#D2691E
#1ED269
#691ED2
Tetradic

#D21E87
#D2691E
#1ED269
#1E87D2
Analogous

#D21E87
#D21E2D
#D2691E
#D2C31E
#87D21E
Monochromatic

#62310E
#9A4D16
#D2691E
#E58B4B
#EDAF82
Colors similar to cinnamon

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color cinnamon in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, cinnamon is made of 82% red, 41% green, and 12% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 50% magenta, 86% yellow, 18% black.

Explore more orange colors

See more orange colors
Red Orange
#FF5349
Salmon
#FA8072
Burnt Sienna
#E97451
Orange
#FF681F
Apricot
#FBCEB1
Burnt Orange
#CC5500
Cinnamon
#D2691E
Dark Orange
#FF8C00
Tangerine
#F28500
Yellow Orange
#FFAE42
Champagne
#F7E7CE
Desert Sun
#C98D26
Bright Orange
#FFA500
Peach
#FFE5B4

