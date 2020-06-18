Colors > Red > Cinnabar

Guide to the Color Cinnabar

Dive deep into the color cinnabar. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Cinnabar
#E34234
Cinnabar color codes

Nail the exact color cinnabar in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#E34234
RGBr: 227, g: 66, b: 52
HSLh: 5°, s: 76%, l: 55%
HSVh: 5°, s: 77%, v: 89%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 71%, y: 77%, k: 11%

Cinnabar color palettes

Complementary

#E34234
#34D5E3
Split Complementary

#34E399
#E34234
#347EE3
Triadic

#E34234
#34E342
#4234E3
Tetradic

#E334D5
#E34234
#34E342
#34D5E3
Analogous

#E334D5
#E3347D
#E34234
#E39A34
#D5E334
Monochromatic

#851C12
#BD271A
#E34234
#EB766C
#F2AAA4
Colors similar to cinnabar

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color cinnabar in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, cinnabar is made of 89% red, 26% green, and 20% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 71% magenta, 77% yellow, 11% black.

Explore more red colors

Red
#FF0000
Pastel Red
#FF6961
Cinnabar
#E34234
Scarlet
#FF2400
Orange Red
#FF4500
Berry
#A01641
Crimson
#DC143C
Chili Pepper
#E32227

