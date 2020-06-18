Colors > Red > Crimson

Guide to the Color Crimson

Dive deep into the color crimson. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Crimson
#DC143C
Crimson color codes

Nail the exact color crimson in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#DC143C
RGBr: 220, g: 20, b: 60
HSLh: 348°, s: 83%, l: 47%
HSVh: 348°, s: 91%, v: 86%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 91%, y: 73%, k: 14%

Crimson color palettes

Complementary

#DC143C
#14DCB4
Split Complementary

#14DC50
#DC143C
#14A0DC
Triadic

#DC143C
#3CDC14
#143CDC
Tetradic

#B414DC
#DC143C
#3CDC14
#14DCB4
Analogous

#B414DC
#DC14A0
#DC143C
#DC5014
#DCB414
Monochromatic

#67091C
#A20F2C
#DC143C
#EE4264
#F37C94
Colors similar to crimson

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color crimson in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, crimson is made of 86% red, 8% green, and 24% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 91% magenta, 73% yellow, 14% black.

Explore more red colors

Red
#FF0000
Pastel Red
#FF6961
Cinnabar
#E34234
Scarlet
#FF2400
Orange Red
#FF4500
Berry
#A01641
Crimson
#DC143C
Chili Pepper
#E32227

