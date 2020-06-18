Colors > Red > Berry

Guide to the Color Berry

Dive deep into the color berry. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Berry
#A01641
Click to copy hex code

Berry color codes

Nail the exact color berry in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#A01641
RGBr: 160, g: 22, b: 65
HSLh: 341°, s: 76%, l: 36%
HSVh: 341°, s: 86%, v: 63%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 86%, y: 59%, k: 37%

Berry color palettes

Complementary

#A01641
Click to copy
#16A075
Click to copy

Split Complementary

#16A030
Click to copy
#A01641
Click to copy
#1686A0
Click to copy

Triadic

#A01641
Click to copy
#41A016
Click to copy
#1641A0
Click to copy

Tetradic

#7516A0
Click to copy
#A01641
Click to copy
#41A016
Click to copy
#16A075
Click to copy

Analogous

#7516A0
Click to copy
#A01686
Click to copy
#A01641
Click to copy
#A03016
Click to copy
#A07516
Click to copy

Monochromatic

#680E2A
Click to copy
#A01641
Click to copy
#D81E58
Click to copy
#E74F7E
Click to copy
#EE87A7
Click to copy

Colors similar to berry

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color berry in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, berry is made of 63% red, 9% green, and 25% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 86% magenta, 59% yellow, 37% black.

Explore more red colors

See more red colors
Red
#FF0000
Pastel Red
#FF6961
Cinnabar
#E34234
Scarlet
#FF2400
Orange Red
#FF4500
Berry
#A01641
Crimson
#DC143C
Chili Pepper
#E32227

Why use PicMonkey for your colorful designs?

Minimal learning curve

Our easy and intuitive tools allow you to start creating spectacular designs immediately, no matter your skill level.

Extensive feature set

Start with a professionally designed template or take advantage of our high-powered tools to make custom images from scratch.

So much for so little

Get everything you need to create fabulous images for one low price, with no one-off purchases or hidden costs.

See how PicMonkey can help you make pro designs

Design templatesStock photosGraphic shapesBackground eraserCloud storageBrand kitPhoto effectsText layouts

Ready to make something colorful? Put our design and photo editing tools to work for you.