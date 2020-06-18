Colors > Orange > Red Orange

Guide to the Color Red Orange

Dive deep into the color red orange. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Red Orange
#FF5349
Red orange color codes

Nail the exact color red orange in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#FF5349
RGBr: 255, g: 83, b: 73
HSLh: 3°, s: 100%, l: 64%
HSVh: 3°, s: 71%, v: 100%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 67%, y: 71%, k: 0%

Red orange color palettes

Complementary

#FF5349
#49F5FF
Split Complementary

#49FFAE
#FF5349
#499AFF
Triadic

#FF5349
#49FF53
#5349FF
Tetradic

#FF49F5
#FF5349
#49FF53
#49F5FF
Analogous

#FF49F5
#FF499A
#FF5349
#FFAE49
#F5FF49
Monochromatic

#890800
#C80B00
#FF1709
#FF5349
#FF8F89
Colors similar to red orange

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color red orange in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, red orange is made of 100% red, 33% green, and 29% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 67% magenta, 71% yellow, 0% black.

Explore more orange colors

Red Orange
#FF5349
Salmon
#FA8072
Burnt Sienna
#E97451
Orange
#FF681F
Apricot
#FBCEB1
Burnt Orange
#CC5500
Cinnamon
#D2691E
Dark Orange
#FF8C00
Tangerine
#F28500
Yellow Orange
#FFAE42
Champagne
#F7E7CE
Desert Sun
#C98D26
Bright Orange
#FFA500
Peach
#FFE5B4

