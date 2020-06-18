Colors > Orange

Guide to the Color Orange

Dive deep into the color orange. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Orange
#FF681F
Orange color codes

Nail the exact color orange in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#FF681F
RGBr: 255, g: 104, b: 31
HSLh: 20°, s: 100%, l: 56%
HSVh: 20°, s: 88%, v: 100%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 59%, y: 88%, k: 0%

Orange color palettes

Complementary

#FF681F
#1FB6FF
Split Complementary

#1FFFD8
#FF681F
#1F46FF
Triadic

#FF681F
#1FFF68
#681FFF
Tetradic

#FF1FB6
#FF681F
#1FFF68
#1FB6FF
Analogous

#FF1FB6
#FF1F46
#FF681F
#FFD81F
#B6FF1F
Monochromatic

#9F3400
#DE4800
#FF681F
#FF935F
#FFBE9F
Colors similar to orange

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color orange in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, orange is made of 100% red, 41% green, and 12% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 59% magenta, 88% yellow, 0% black.

Explore more orange colors

Red Orange
#FF5349
Salmon
#FA8072
Burnt Sienna
#E97451
Orange
#FF681F
Apricot
#FBCEB1
Burnt Orange
#CC5500
Cinnamon
#D2691E
Dark Orange
#FF8C00
Tangerine
#F28500
Yellow Orange
#FFAE42
Champagne
#F7E7CE
Desert Sun
#C98D26
Bright Orange
#FFA500
Peach
#FFE5B4

