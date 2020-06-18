Colors > Orange > Bright Orange

Guide to the Color Bright Orange

Dive deep into the color bright orange. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Bright Orange
#FFA500
Bright orange color codes

Nail the exact color bright orange in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#FFA500
RGBr: 255, g: 165, b: 0
HSLh: 39°, s: 100%, l: 50%
HSVh: 39°, s: 100%, v: 100%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 35%, y: 100%, k: 0%

Bright orange color palettes

Complementary

#FFA500
#005AFF
Split Complementary

#00D9FF
#FFA500
#2600FF
Triadic

#FFA500
#00FFA5
#A500FF
Tetradic

#FF005A
#FFA500
#00FFA5
#005AFF
Analogous

#FF005A
#FF2500
#FFA500
#DAFF00
#5AFF00
Monochromatic

#805300
#BF7C00
#FFA500
#FFBC40
#FFD280
Colors similar to bright orange

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color bright orange in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, bright orange is made of 100% red, 65% green, and 0% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 35% magenta, 100% yellow, 0% black.

Explore more orange colors

See more orange colors
Red Orange
#FF5349
Salmon
#FA8072
Burnt Sienna
#E97451
Orange
#FF681F
Apricot
#FBCEB1
Burnt Orange
#CC5500
Cinnamon
#D2691E
Dark Orange
#FF8C00
Tangerine
#F28500
Yellow Orange
#FFAE42
Champagne
#F7E7CE
Desert Sun
#C98D26
Bright Orange
#FFA500
Peach
#FFE5B4

