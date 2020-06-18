Colors > Yellow > Amber

Guide to the Color Amber

Dive deep into the color amber. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Amber
#FFBF00
Amber color codes

Nail the exact color amber in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#FFBF00
RGBr: 255, g: 191, b: 0
HSLh: 45°, s: 100%, l: 50%
HSVh: 45°, s: 100%, v: 100%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 25%, y: 100%, k: 0%

Amber color palettes

Complementary

#FFBF00
#0040FF
Split Complementary

#00BFFF
#FFBF00
#4000FF
Triadic

#FFBF00
#00FFBF
#BF00FF
Tetradic

#FF0040
#FFBF00
#00FFBF
#0040FF
Analogous

#FF0040
#FF4000
#FFBF00
#C0FF00
#40FF00
Monochromatic

#806000
#BF8F00
#FFBF00
#FFCF40
#FFDF80
Colors similar to amber

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color amber in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, amber is made of 100% red, 75% green, and 0% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 25% magenta, 100% yellow, 0% black.

Explore more yellow colors

Bright Yellow
#FFAA1D
Mimosa
#FFCA4B
Amber
#FFBF00
Freesia
#F6C324
Oatmeal
#E0DCC8
Gold
#FFD700
Golden Yellow
#FFDF00
Khaki
#F0E68C
Cream
#FFFDD0
Honeysuckle
#EAE86F
Yellow
#FFFF00
Pastel Yellow
#FDFD96
Ivory
#FFFFF0
Light Yellow
#FFFFED
Chartreuse
#DFFF00

