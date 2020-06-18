Colors > Yellow > Cream

Guide to the Color Cream

Dive deep into the color cream. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Cream
#FFFDD0
Cream color codes

Nail the exact color cream in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#FFFDD0
RGBr: 255, g: 253, b: 208
HSLh: 57°, s: 100%, l: 91%
HSVh: 57°, s: 18%, v: 100%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 1%, y: 18%, k: 0%

Cream color palettes

Complementary

#FFFDD0
#D0D2FF
Split Complementary

#D0E9FF
#FFFDD0
#E6D0FF
Triadic

#FFFDD0
#D0FFFD
#FDD0FF
Tetradic

#FFD0D2
#FFFDD0
#D0FFFD
#D0D2FF
Analogous

#FFD0D2
#FFE6D0
#FFFDD0
#E9FFD0
#D2FFD0
Monochromatic

#D0C700
#FFF511
#FFF851
#FFFA90
#FFFDD0
Colors similar to cream

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color cream in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, cream is made of 100% red, 99% green, and 82% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 1% magenta, 18% yellow, 0% black.

