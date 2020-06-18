Colors > Yellow > Light Yellow

Guide to the Color Light Yellow

Dive deep into the color light yellow. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Light Yellow
#FFFFED
Light yellow color codes

Nail the exact color light yellow in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#FFFFED
RGBr: 255, g: 255, b: 237
HSLh: 60°, s: 100%, l: 96%
HSVh: 60°, s: 7%, v: 100%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 0%, y: 7%, k: 0%

Light yellow color palettes

Complementary

#FFFFED
#EDEDFF
Split Complementary

#EDF6FF
#FFFFED
#F6EDFF
Triadic

#FFFFED
#EDFFFF
#FFEDFF
Tetradic

#FFEDED
#FFFFED
#EDFFFF
#EDEDFF
Analogous

#FFEDED
#FFF6ED
#FFFFED
#F6FFED
#EDFFED
Monochromatic

#EDED00
#FFFF2E
#FFFF6E
#FFFFAD
#FFFFED
Colors similar to light yellow

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color light yellow in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, light yellow is made of 100% red, 100% green, and 93% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 0% magenta, 7% yellow, 0% black.

