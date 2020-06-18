Colors > Yellow > Bright Yellow

Guide to the Color Bright Yellow

Dive deep into the color bright yellow. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Bright Yellow
#FFAA1D
Bright yellow color codes

Nail the exact color bright yellow in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#FFAA1D
RGBr: 255, g: 170, b: 29
HSLh: 37°, s: 100%, l: 56%
HSVh: 37°, s: 89%, v: 100%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 33%, y: 89%, k: 0%

Bright yellow color palettes

Complementary

#FFAA1D
#1D72FF
Split Complementary

#1DE3FF
#FFAA1D
#391DFF
Triadic

#FFAA1D
#1DFFAA
#AA1DFF
Tetradic

#FF1D72
#FFAA1D
#1DFFAA
#1D72FF
Analogous

#FF1D72
#FF391D
#FFAA1D
#E3FF1D
#72FF1D
Monochromatic

#9D6200
#DC8900
#FFAA1D
#FFC25D
#FFDA9D
Colors similar to bright yellow

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color bright yellow in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, bright yellow is made of 100% red, 67% green, and 11% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 33% magenta, 89% yellow, 0% black.

Explore more yellow colors

See more yellow colors
Bright Yellow
#FFAA1D
Mimosa
#FFCA4B
Amber
#FFBF00
Freesia
#F6C324
Oatmeal
#E0DCC8
Gold
#FFD700
Golden Yellow
#FFDF00
Khaki
#F0E68C
Cream
#FFFDD0
Honeysuckle
#EAE86F
Yellow
#FFFF00
Pastel Yellow
#FDFD96
Ivory
#FFFFF0
Light Yellow
#FFFFED
Chartreuse
#DFFF00

