Guide to the Color Gold

Dive deep into the color gold. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Gold
#FFD700
Gold color codes

Nail the exact color gold in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#FFD700
RGBr: 255, g: 215, b: 0
HSLh: 51°, s: 100%, l: 50%
HSVh: 51°, s: 100%, v: 100%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 16%, y: 100%, k: 0%

Gold color palettes

Complementary

#FFD700
#0028FF
Split Complementary

#00A7FF
#FFD700
#5800FF
Triadic

#FFD700
#00FFD7
#D700FF
Tetradic

#FF0028
#FFD700
#00FFD7
#0028FF
Analogous

#FF0028
#FF5700
#FFD700
#A8FF00
#28FF00
Monochromatic

#806C00
#BFA100
#FFD700
#FFE140
#FFEB80
Colors similar to gold

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color gold in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, gold is made of 100% red, 84% green, and 0% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 16% magenta, 100% yellow, 0% black.

Explore more yellow colors

Bright Yellow
#FFAA1D
Mimosa
#FFCA4B
Amber
#FFBF00
Freesia
#F6C324
Oatmeal
#E0DCC8
Gold
#FFD700
Golden Yellow
#FFDF00
Khaki
#F0E68C
Cream
#FFFDD0
Honeysuckle
#EAE86F
Yellow
#FFFF00
Pastel Yellow
#FDFD96
Ivory
#FFFFF0
Light Yellow
#FFFFED
Chartreuse
#DFFF00

