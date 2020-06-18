Guide to the Color Yellow
Yellow
#FFFF00
Yellow color codes
Nail the exact color yellow in your design
by using the code from any one of these systems
for color identification.
|Hex
|#FFFF00
|RGB
|r: 255, g: 255, b: 0
|HSL
|h: 60°, s: 100%, l: 50%
|HSV
|h: 60°, s: 100%, v: 100%
|CMYK
|c: 0%, m: 0%, y: 100%, k: 0%
The color yellow in percentages
If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital,
you're working in an RGB colorspace.
If the project you're working on requires percentage representation,
yellow is made of
100% red,
100% green,
and 0% blue.
If you're identifying color for a print project,
you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are
0% cyan,
0% magenta,
100% yellow,
0% black.
