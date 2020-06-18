Colors > Yellow

Guide to the Color Yellow

Dive deep into the color yellow. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Yellow
#FFFF00
Yellow color codes

Nail the exact color yellow in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#FFFF00
RGBr: 255, g: 255, b: 0
HSLh: 60°, s: 100%, l: 50%
HSVh: 60°, s: 100%, v: 100%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 0%, y: 100%, k: 0%

Yellow color palettes

Complementary

#FFFF00
#0000FF
Split Complementary

#0080FF
#FFFF00
#8000FF
Triadic

#FFFF00
#00FFFF
#FF00FF
Tetradic

#FF0000
#FFFF00
#00FFFF
#0000FF
Analogous

#FF0000
#FF8000
#FFFF00
#80FF00
#00FF00
Monochromatic

#7F8000
#BFBF00
#FFFF00
#FFFF40
#FFFF80
Colors similar to yellow

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color yellow in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, yellow is made of 100% red, 100% green, and 0% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 0% magenta, 100% yellow, 0% black.

Explore more yellow colors

Bright Yellow
#FFAA1D
Mimosa
#FFCA4B
Amber
#FFBF00
Freesia
#F6C324
Oatmeal
#E0DCC8
Gold
#FFD700
Golden Yellow
#FFDF00
Khaki
#F0E68C
Cream
#FFFDD0
Honeysuckle
#EAE86F
Yellow
#FFFF00
Pastel Yellow
#FDFD96
Ivory
#FFFFF0
Light Yellow
#FFFFED
Chartreuse
#DFFF00

