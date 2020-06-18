Colors > Yellow > Freesia

Guide to the Color Freesia

Dive deep into the color freesia. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Freesia
#F6C324
Freesia color codes

Nail the exact color freesia in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#F6C324
RGBr: 246, g: 195, b: 36
HSLh: 45°, s: 92%, l: 55%
HSVh: 45°, s: 85%, v: 96%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 21%, y: 85%, k: 4%

Freesia color palettes

Complementary

#F6C324
#2457F6
Split Complementary

#24C0F6
#F6C324
#5A24F6
Triadic

#F6C324
#24F6C3
#C324F6
Tetradic

#F62457
#F6C324
#24F6C3
#2457F6
Analogous

#F62457
#F65A24
#F6C324
#C0F624
#57F624
Monochromatic

#947206
#D2A109
#F6C324
#F9D461
#FBE59E
Colors similar to freesia

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color freesia in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, freesia is made of 96% red, 76% green, and 14% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 21% magenta, 85% yellow, 4% black.

Explore more yellow colors

Bright Yellow
#FFAA1D
Mimosa
#FFCA4B
Amber
#FFBF00
Freesia
#F6C324
Oatmeal
#E0DCC8
Gold
#FFD700
Golden Yellow
#FFDF00
Khaki
#F0E68C
Cream
#FFFDD0
Honeysuckle
#EAE86F
Yellow
#FFFF00
Pastel Yellow
#FDFD96
Ivory
#FFFFF0
Light Yellow
#FFFFED
Chartreuse
#DFFF00

