If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, oatmeal is made of 88% red, 86% green, and 78% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 2% magenta, 11% yellow, 12% black.