Colors > Yellow > Mimosa

Guide to the Color Mimosa

Dive deep into the color mimosa. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Mimosa
#FFCA4B
Click to copy hex code

Mimosa color codes

Nail the exact color mimosa in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#FFCA4B
RGBr: 255, g: 202, b: 75
HSLh: 42°, s: 100%, l: 65%
HSVh: 42°, s: 71%, v: 100%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 21%, y: 71%, k: 0%

Mimosa color palettes

Complementary

#FFCA4B
Click to copy
#4B80FF
Click to copy

Split Complementary

#4BDAFF
Click to copy
#FFCA4B
Click to copy
#704BFF
Click to copy

Triadic

#FFCA4B
Click to copy
#4BFFCA
Click to copy
#CA4BFF
Click to copy

Tetradic

#FF4B80
Click to copy
#FFCA4B
Click to copy
#4BFFCA
Click to copy
#4B80FF
Click to copy

Analogous

#FF4B80
Click to copy
#FF704B
Click to copy
#FFCA4B
Click to copy
#DAFF4B
Click to copy
#80FF4B
Click to copy

Monochromatic

#8B6200
Click to copy
#CB8F00
Click to copy
#FFB70B
Click to copy
#FFCA4B
Click to copy
#FFDD8B
Click to copy

Colors similar to mimosa

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color mimosa in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, mimosa is made of 100% red, 79% green, and 29% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 21% magenta, 71% yellow, 0% black.

Explore more yellow colors

See more yellow colors
Bright Yellow
#FFAA1D
Mimosa
#FFCA4B
Amber
#FFBF00
Freesia
#F6C324
Oatmeal
#E0DCC8
Gold
#FFD700
Golden Yellow
#FFDF00
Khaki
#F0E68C
Cream
#FFFDD0
Honeysuckle
#EAE86F
Yellow
#FFFF00
Pastel Yellow
#FDFD96
Ivory
#FFFFF0
Light Yellow
#FFFFED
Chartreuse
#DFFF00

Why use PicMonkey for your colorful designs?

Minimal learning curve

Our easy and intuitive tools allow you to start creating spectacular designs immediately, no matter your skill level.

Extensive feature set

Start with a professionally designed template or take advantage of our high-powered tools to make custom images from scratch.

So much for so little

Get everything you need to create fabulous images for one low price, with no one-off purchases or hidden costs.

See how PicMonkey can help you make pro designs

Design templatesStock photosGraphic shapesBackground eraserCloud storageBrand kitPhoto effectsText layouts

Ready to make something colorful? Put our design and photo editing tools to work for you.