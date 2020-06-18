Colors > Yellow > Khaki

Guide to the Color Khaki

Dive deep into the color khaki. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Khaki
#F0E68C
Click to copy hex code

Khaki color codes

Nail the exact color khaki in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#F0E68C
RGBr: 240, g: 230, b: 140
HSLh: 54°, s: 77%, l: 75%
HSVh: 54°, s: 42%, v: 94%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 4%, y: 42%, k: 6%

Khaki color palettes

Complementary

#F0E68C
Click to copy
#8C96F0
Click to copy

Split Complementary

#8CC8F0
Click to copy
#F0E68C
Click to copy
#B48CF0
Click to copy

Triadic

#F0E68C
Click to copy
#8CF0E6
Click to copy
#E68CF0
Click to copy

Tetradic

#F08C96
Click to copy
#F0E68C
Click to copy
#8CF0E6
Click to copy
#8C96F0
Click to copy

Analogous

#F08C96
Click to copy
#F0B48C
Click to copy
#F0E68C
Click to copy
#C8F08C
Click to copy
#96F08C
Click to copy

Monochromatic

#A79816
Click to copy
#DFCC1D
Click to copy
#E9DA54
Click to copy
#F0E68C
Click to copy
#F7F2C4
Click to copy

Colors similar to khaki

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color khaki in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, khaki is made of 94% red, 90% green, and 55% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 4% magenta, 42% yellow, 6% black.

Explore more yellow colors

See more yellow colors
Bright Yellow
#FFAA1D
Mimosa
#FFCA4B
Amber
#FFBF00
Freesia
#F6C324
Oatmeal
#E0DCC8
Gold
#FFD700
Golden Yellow
#FFDF00
Khaki
#F0E68C
Cream
#FFFDD0
Honeysuckle
#EAE86F
Yellow
#FFFF00
Pastel Yellow
#FDFD96
Ivory
#FFFFF0
Light Yellow
#FFFFED
Chartreuse
#DFFF00

Why use PicMonkey for your colorful designs?

Minimal learning curve

Our easy and intuitive tools allow you to start creating spectacular designs immediately, no matter your skill level.

Extensive feature set

Start with a professionally designed template or take advantage of our high-powered tools to make custom images from scratch.

So much for so little

Get everything you need to create fabulous images for one low price, with no one-off purchases or hidden costs.

See how PicMonkey can help you make pro designs

Design templatesStock photosGraphic shapesBackground eraserCloud storageBrand kitPhoto effectsText layouts

Ready to make something colorful? Put our design and photo editing tools to work for you.