Colors > Orange > Peach

Guide to the Color Peach

Dive deep into the color peach. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Peach
#FFE5B4
Click to copy hex code

Peach color codes

Nail the exact color peach in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#FFE5B4
RGBr: 255, g: 229, b: 180
HSLh: 39°, s: 100%, l: 85%
HSVh: 39°, s: 29%, v: 100%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 10%, y: 29%, k: 0%

Peach color palettes

Complementary

#FFE5B4
Click to copy
#B4CEFF
Click to copy

Split Complementary

#B4F3FF
Click to copy
#FFE5B4
Click to copy
#C0B4FF
Click to copy

Triadic

#FFE5B4
Click to copy
#B4FFE5
Click to copy
#E5B4FF
Click to copy

Tetradic

#FFB4CE
Click to copy
#FFE5B4
Click to copy
#B4FFE5
Click to copy
#B4CEFF
Click to copy

Analogous

#FFB4CE
Click to copy
#FFC0B4
Click to copy
#FFE5B4
Click to copy
#F4FFB4
Click to copy
#CEFFB4
Click to copy

Monochromatic

#B47600
Click to copy
#F49F00
Click to copy
#FFB935
Click to copy
#FFCF74
Click to copy
#FFE5B4
Click to copy

Colors similar to peach

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color peach in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, peach is made of 100% red, 90% green, and 71% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 10% magenta, 29% yellow, 0% black.

Explore more orange colors

See more orange colors
Red Orange
#FF5349
Salmon
#FA8072
Burnt Sienna
#E97451
Orange
#FF681F
Apricot
#FBCEB1
Burnt Orange
#CC5500
Cinnamon
#D2691E
Dark Orange
#FF8C00
Tangerine
#F28500
Yellow Orange
#FFAE42
Champagne
#F7E7CE
Desert Sun
#C98D26
Bright Orange
#FFA500
Peach
#FFE5B4

Why use PicMonkey for your colorful designs?

Minimal learning curve

Our easy and intuitive tools allow you to start creating spectacular designs immediately, no matter your skill level.

Extensive feature set

Start with a professionally designed template or take advantage of our high-powered tools to make custom images from scratch.

So much for so little

Get everything you need to create fabulous images for one low price, with no one-off purchases or hidden costs.

See how PicMonkey can help you make pro designs

Design templatesStock photosGraphic shapesBackground eraserCloud storageBrand kitPhoto effectsText layouts

Ready to make something colorful? Put our design and photo editing tools to work for you.