Desert Sun
#C98D26
Desert sun color codes

Nail the exact color desert sun in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#C98D26
RGBr: 201, g: 141, b: 38
HSLh: 38°, s: 68%, l: 47%
HSVh: 38°, s: 81%, v: 79%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 30%, y: 81%, k: 21%

Desert sun color palettes

Complementary

#C98D26
#2662C9
Split Complementary

#26B3C9
#C98D26
#3C26C9
Triadic

#C98D26
#26C98D
#8D26C9
Tetradic

#C92662
#C98D26
#26C98D
#2662C9
Analogous

#C92662
#C93C26
#C98D26
#B3C926
#62C926
Monochromatic

#5E4212
#93671C
#C98D26
#DEAA51
#E8C486
Colors similar to desert sun

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color desert sun in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, desert sun is made of 79% red, 55% green, and 15% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 30% magenta, 81% yellow, 21% black.

