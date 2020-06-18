If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, desert sun is made of 79% red, 55% green, and 15% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 30% magenta, 81% yellow, 21% black.