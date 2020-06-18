Colors > Orange > Apricot

Guide to the Color Apricot

Dive deep into the color apricot. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Apricot
#FBCEB1
Apricot color codes

Nail the exact color apricot in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#FBCEB1
RGBr: 251, g: 206, b: 177
HSLh: 24°, s: 90%, l: 84%
HSVh: 24°, s: 29%, v: 98%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 18%, y: 29%, k: 2%

Apricot color palettes

Complementary

#FBCEB1
#B1DEFB
Split Complementary

#B1FBF3
#FBCEB1
#B1B9FB
Triadic

#FBCEB1
#B1FBCE
#CEB1FB
Tetradic

#FBB1DE
#FBCEB1
#B1FBCE
#B1DEFB
Analogous

#FBB1DE
#FBB1B9
#FBCEB1
#FBF3B1
#DEFBB1
Monochromatic

#A54608
#E15F0C
#F58238
#F8A874
#FBCEB1
Colors similar to apricot

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color apricot in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, apricot is made of 98% red, 81% green, and 69% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 18% magenta, 29% yellow, 2% black.

Explore more orange colors

Red Orange
#FF5349
Salmon
#FA8072
Burnt Sienna
#E97451
Orange
#FF681F
Apricot
#FBCEB1
Burnt Orange
#CC5500
Cinnamon
#D2691E
Dark Orange
#FF8C00
Tangerine
#F28500
Yellow Orange
#FFAE42
Champagne
#F7E7CE
Desert Sun
#C98D26
Bright Orange
#FFA500
Peach
#FFE5B4

