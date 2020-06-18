Colors > Pink > Baby Pink

Guide to the Color Baby Pink

Dive deep into the color baby pink. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Baby Pink
#F4C2C2
Baby pink color codes

Nail the exact color baby pink in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#F4C2C2
RGBr: 244, g: 194, b: 194
HSLh: 0°, s: 69%, l: 86%
HSVh: 0°, s: 20%, v: 96%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 20%, y: 20%, k: 4%

Baby pink color palettes

Complementary

#F4C2C2
#C2F4F4
Split Complementary

#C2F4DB
#F4C2C2
#C2DBF4
Triadic

#F4C2C2
#C2F4C2
#C2C2F4
Tetradic

#F4C2F4
#F4C2C2
#C2F4C2
#C2F4F4
Analogous

#F4C2F4
#F4C2DB
#F4C2C2
#F4DBC2
#F4F4C2
Monochromatic

#9B1C1C
#D12626
#E15656
#EA8C8C
#F4C2C2
Colors similar to baby pink

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color baby pink in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, baby pink is made of 96% red, 76% green, and 76% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 20% magenta, 20% yellow, 4% black.

Explore more pink colors

See more pink colors
Baby Pink
#F4C2C2
Rose Quartz
#F7CAC9
Tiger Lily
#DB8780
Melon
#FDBCB4
Scallop Seashell
#F7D6D0
Coral
#FF7F50
Dusty Rose
#DCAE96
Fuchsia
#FF00FF
Hot Pink
#FF69B4
Rose
#FF007F
Rosewater
#EDAEC0
Rose Red
#FF033E
Pink
#FFC0CB
Rose Gold
#B76E79
Light Pink
#FFB6C1
Watermelon
#FD4659
Blush Pink
#FE828C

