Guide to the Color Hot Pink

Dive deep into the color hot pink. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Hot Pink
#FF69B4
Hot pink color codes

Nail the exact color hot pink in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#FF69B4
RGBr: 255, g: 105, b: 180
HSLh: 330°, s: 100%, l: 71%
HSVh: 330°, s: 59%, v: 100%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 59%, y: 29%, k: 0%

Hot pink color palettes

Complementary

#FF69B4
#69FFB4
Split Complementary

#69FF69
#FF69B4
#69FFFF
Triadic

#FF69B4
#B4FF69
#69B4FF
Tetradic

#B469FF
#FF69B4
#B4FF69
#69FFB4
Analogous

#B469FF
#FF69FF
#FF69B4
#FF6969
#FFB469
Monochromatic

#A90054
#E80074
#FF2994
#FF69B4
#FFA9D4
Colors similar to hot pink

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color hot pink in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, hot pink is made of 100% red, 41% green, and 71% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 59% magenta, 29% yellow, 0% black.

