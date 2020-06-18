Colors > Pink > Scallop Seashell

Guide to the Color Scallop Seashell

Dive deep into the color scallop seashell. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Scallop Seashell
#F7D6D0
Scallop seashell color codes

Nail the exact color scallop seashell in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#F7D6D0
RGBr: 247, g: 214, b: 208
HSLh: 9°, s: 71%, l: 89%
HSVh: 9°, s: 16%, v: 97%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 13%, y: 16%, k: 3%

Scallop seashell color palettes

Complementary

#F7D6D0
#D0F1F7
Split Complementary

#D0F7EA
#F7D6D0
#D0DDF7
Triadic

#F7D6D0
#D0F7D6
#D6D0F7
Tetradic

#F7D0F1
#F7D6D0
#D0F7D6
#D0F1F7
Analogous

#F7D0F1
#F7D0DE
#F7D6D0
#F7EAD0
#F1F7D0
Monochromatic

#AB331D
#DB472D
#E47763
#EEA69A
#F7D6D0
Colors similar to scallop seashell

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color scallop seashell in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, scallop seashell is made of 97% red, 84% green, and 82% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 13% magenta, 16% yellow, 3% black.

Explore more pink colors

See more pink colors
Baby Pink
#F4C2C2
Rose Quartz
#F7CAC9
Tiger Lily
#DB8780
Melon
#FDBCB4
Scallop Seashell
#F7D6D0
Coral
#FF7F50
Dusty Rose
#DCAE96
Fuchsia
#FF00FF
Hot Pink
#FF69B4
Rose
#FF007F
Rosewater
#EDAEC0
Rose Red
#FF033E
Pink
#FFC0CB
Rose Gold
#B76E79
Light Pink
#FFB6C1
Watermelon
#FD4659
Blush Pink
#FE828C

