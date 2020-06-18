Colors > Pink > Melon

Guide to the Color Melon

Dive deep into the color melon. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Melon
#FDBCB4
Melon color codes

Nail the exact color melon in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#FDBCB4
RGBr: 253, g: 188, b: 180
HSLh: 7°, s: 95%, l: 85%
HSVh: 7°, s: 29%, v: 99%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 26%, y: 29%, k: 1%

Melon color palettes

Complementary

#FDBCB4
#B4F5FD
Split Complementary

#B4FDE1
#FDBCB4
#B4D0FD
Triadic

#FDBCB4
#B4FDBC
#BCB4FD
Tetradic

#FDB4F5
#FDBCB4
#B4FDBC
#B4F5FD
Analogous

#FDB4F5
#FDB4D1
#FDBCB4
#FDE1B4
#F5FDB4
Monochromatic

#AD1705
#EB1F06
#FA4D38
#FB8576
#FDBCB4
Colors similar to melon

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color melon in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, melon is made of 99% red, 74% green, and 71% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 26% magenta, 29% yellow, 1% black.

Explore more pink colors

Baby Pink
#F4C2C2
Rose Quartz
#F7CAC9
Tiger Lily
#DB8780
Melon
#FDBCB4
Scallop Seashell
#F7D6D0
Coral
#FF7F50
Dusty Rose
#DCAE96
Fuchsia
#FF00FF
Hot Pink
#FF69B4
Rose
#FF007F
Rosewater
#EDAEC0
Rose Red
#FF033E
Pink
#FFC0CB
Rose Gold
#B76E79
Light Pink
#FFB6C1
Watermelon
#FD4659
Blush Pink
#FE828C

